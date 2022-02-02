See All General Surgeons in Albany, NY
Dr. Glorimar Atiles, MD

General Surgery
4.6 (23)
Map Pin Small Albany, NY
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Glorimar Atiles, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Ponce School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Peter's Hospital.

Dr. Atiles works at St. Peters Health Partners Medical Associates PC in Albany, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia Repair, Incisional Hernia and Inguinal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Office Locations

    St. Peters Health Partners Medical Associates PC
    319 S Manning Blvd Ste 304, Albany, NY 12208 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 458-2488

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Peter's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hernia Repair
Incisional Hernia
Inguinal Hernia
Hernia Repair
Incisional Hernia
Inguinal Hernia

Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Surgery Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Cyst Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophagectomy (Esophagogastrostomy, Esophagojejunostomy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Femoral Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Lymphadenitis Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 02, 2022
    Dr. Atiles fixed a double inguinal hernia for me in early December 2021. I was very nervous going into the surgery - at 42 years old it was my first time going under for a procedure. She answered all my questions at the pre-op appointments and was very understanding and approachable. Surgery was laproscopic and took about an hour, was discharged a few hours after waking up. Was told what to expect with recovery and although the first week was tough, as I had been warned, it got easier. Recovery was rapid from week 2 and by week 5 I was feeling better than before surgery. I had read online (I know, always a bad idea) some people's experiences with this surgery was not so great, reports of chronic pain and discomfort several months post op. I was worried about that but didn't need to be. Two months out I feel fantastic. I would highly reccomend Dr. Atiles, she is very knowledgeable and skillful. Oh and follow the advice on lifting restrictions in weeks post-surgery for full recovery.
    Paul — Feb 02, 2022
    About Dr. Glorimar Atiles, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1295778025
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Ponce School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Glorimar Atiles, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Atiles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Atiles has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Atiles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Atiles works at St. Peters Health Partners Medical Associates PC in Albany, NY. View the full address on Dr. Atiles’s profile.

    Dr. Atiles has seen patients for Hernia Repair, Incisional Hernia and Inguinal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Atiles on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Atiles. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Atiles.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Atiles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Atiles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

