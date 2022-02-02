Dr. Glorimar Atiles, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Atiles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Glorimar Atiles, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Glorimar Atiles, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Ponce School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Peter's Hospital.
St. Peters Health Partners Medical Associates PC319 S Manning Blvd Ste 304, Albany, NY 12208 Directions (518) 458-2488
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Peter's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Atiles fixed a double inguinal hernia for me in early December 2021. I was very nervous going into the surgery - at 42 years old it was my first time going under for a procedure. She answered all my questions at the pre-op appointments and was very understanding and approachable. Surgery was laproscopic and took about an hour, was discharged a few hours after waking up. Was told what to expect with recovery and although the first week was tough, as I had been warned, it got easier. Recovery was rapid from week 2 and by week 5 I was feeling better than before surgery. I had read online (I know, always a bad idea) some people's experiences with this surgery was not so great, reports of chronic pain and discomfort several months post op. I was worried about that but didn't need to be. Two months out I feel fantastic. I would highly reccomend Dr. Atiles, she is very knowledgeable and skillful. Oh and follow the advice on lifting restrictions in weeks post-surgery for full recovery.
- General Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1295778025
Education & Certifications
- Ponce School of Medicine
Dr. Atiles has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Atiles accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Atiles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Atiles works at
Dr. Atiles has seen patients for Hernia Repair, Incisional Hernia and Inguinal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Atiles on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Atiles. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Atiles.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Atiles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Atiles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.