Overview of Dr. Glorimar Atiles, MD

Dr. Glorimar Atiles, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Ponce School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Peter's Hospital.



Dr. Atiles works at St. Peters Health Partners Medical Associates PC in Albany, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia Repair, Incisional Hernia and Inguinal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.