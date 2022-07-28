See All Cardiologists in Sugar Land, TX
Dr. Glover Johnson Jr, MD

Cardiology
5.0 (11)
Call for new patient details
57 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Glover Johnson Jr, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 57 years of experience. They graduated from Meharry Medical College and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.

Dr. Johnson Jr works at Center for General & Laparoscopic Surgery PA in Sugar Land, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Center for General & Laparoscopic Surgery PA
    138 Eldridge Rd Ste E, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 234-7390

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
  • Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treadmill Stress Test
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test
Treadmill Stress Test
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Syncope
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 28, 2022
    Where is Dr. Glover Johnson practicing now?
    S Jackson — Jul 28, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Glover Johnson Jr, MD
    About Dr. Glover Johnson Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 57 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1306812516
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Meharry Medical College
