Overview of Dr. Glyn Lewis, DPM

Dr. Glyn Lewis, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Marietta, GA. They graduated from DR FRANCISCO Q. DUQUE MEDICAL FOUNDATION COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / LYCEUM NORTHWESTERN and is affiliated with Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.



Dr. Lewis works at Marietta Podiatry Group in Marietta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Achilles Tendinitis, Hammer Toe and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.