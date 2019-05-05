See All Podiatrists in Marietta, GA
Dr. Glyn Lewis, DPM

Podiatry
3.1 (8)
Map Pin Small Marietta, GA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Glyn Lewis, DPM

Dr. Glyn Lewis, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Marietta, GA. They graduated from DR FRANCISCO Q. DUQUE MEDICAL FOUNDATION COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / LYCEUM NORTHWESTERN and is affiliated with Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.

Dr. Lewis works at Marietta Podiatry Group in Marietta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Achilles Tendinitis, Hammer Toe and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lewis' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Marietta Podiatry Group
    165 Vann St NE, Marietta, GA 30060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 422-9856
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Wellstar Kennestone Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Achilles Tendinitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Achilles Tendinitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion

Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    May 05, 2019
    Dr Glyn Lewis has successfully done 2 bunion surgeries- one on each foot. Both in 2017. I had very little pain after surgery. He has a very efficient and thorough staff. I utilized the rehab facility in his office building in Marietta. The rehab staff was very professional and helpful also. I cannot say enough about my satisfaction with pre-op, surgery, rehab and post-op care. So glad I had these surgeries, as I had been suffering from moderate bunions for years.
    About Dr. Glyn Lewis, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Portuguese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1407831993
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • DR FRANCISCO Q. DUQUE MEDICAL FOUNDATION COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / LYCEUM NORTHWESTERN
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Glyn Lewis, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lewis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lewis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lewis accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Lewis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lewis works at Marietta Podiatry Group in Marietta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Lewis’s profile.

    Dr. Lewis has seen patients for Achilles Tendinitis, Hammer Toe and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lewis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Lewis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lewis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lewis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lewis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

