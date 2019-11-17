Dr. Glen Pickens, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pickens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Glen Pickens, MD is an Urology Specialist in Garland, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe, Hunt Regional Medical Center, Methodist Richardson Medical Center and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Rockwall.
Urology Clinics of North Texas - Garland Office6460 Naaman Forest Blvd, Garland, TX 75044 Directions (972) 494-6764
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe
- Hunt Regional Medical Center
- Methodist Richardson Medical Center
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Rockwall
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Very pleasant doctor. Very professional.
About Dr. Glen Pickens, MD
- Urology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1720023070
Education & Certifications
- University Tx Southwestern Med School
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
Dr. Pickens has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pickens accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pickens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pickens has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pickens on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Pickens. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pickens.
