Dr. Glynnis Lyons, DO

Family Medicine
3.4 (39)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Glynnis Lyons, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Stuart, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital.

Dr. Lyons works at Conviva Care Centers in Stuart, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Conviva Care Center South Stuart
    1545 SE Palm Ct, Stuart, FL 34994 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 283-2086
  2. 2
    Lyons Medical
    1989 SE Federal Hwy Ste 202, Stuart, FL 34994 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 283-2086

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vitamin B Deficiency
Insomnia
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
Fungal Nail Infection
Abdominal Pain
Acne
  View other providers who treat Acne
Acupuncture
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
Adhesive Capsulitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies
Arthritis of the Elbow
Atherosclerosis
Atrophic Vaginitis
Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Blood Allergy Testing
Bronchitis
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Chest Pain
Chronic Pain
Cold Sore
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
  View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Drug Allergy Testing
Dyslipidemia
Earwax Buildup
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Hair Loss
Headache
  View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Palpitations
Heartburn
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
  View other providers who treat Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hives
  View other providers who treat Hives
Hyperlipidemia
Hypogonadism
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Iodine Deficiency
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Lyme Disease
Malaise and Fatigue
McMurray's Test
Medical Acupuncture
Memory Evaluation
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Muscle Weakness
Obesity Counseling
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Otitis Media
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Overweight
Patch Testing
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peptic Ulcer
Perimenopause
Pollen Allergy
Polyneuropathy
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Reflux Esophagitis
Ringworm
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
Sarcoidosis
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Shingles
  View other providers who treat Shingles
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinusitis
Skin Screenings
Sleep Apnea
Symptomatic Menopause
Tension Headache
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Goiter
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tuberculosis Screening
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
VAP Lipid Testing
Vertigo
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin D Deficiency
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Aug 01, 2021
    I have had several visits with Dr Lyons. I had hoped she would be my Dr for ever. Unfortunately, the clinic was taken over by another provider and she has now left. I am heartbroken. I note some of the other reviews and a main complaint is waiting times. But, the other side of that is her absolute and total attention to whatever patient she is with. I don't normally like waiting but to be able to see her I would wait for whatever time necessary. Just take a book. If I were truly rich I'd ask her to be my personal physician, that's how impressive she is. I hope to come across her at some point and thank her personally for all she did. The only negative is that I now cannot find another Dr. I would settle for half as good but so far no luck.
    Marina vant Goor — Aug 01, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Glynnis Lyons, DO
    About Dr. Glynnis Lyons, DO

    • Family Medicine
    • 42 years of experience
    • English, French
    • 1669450854
    Education & Certifications

    • Suncoast Hosp
    • Pinellas Park. General. Hospital
    • West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine
    • University of Pittsburgh
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Glynnis Lyons, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lyons is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lyons has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lyons has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Lyons. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lyons.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lyons, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lyons appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

