Dr. Sunderam accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gnana Sunderam, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gnana Sunderam, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in East Orange, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLOMBO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with East Orange General Hospital.
Dr. Sunderam works at
Locations
Sunderam & Sunderam Mds310 Central Ave Ste 205, East Orange, NJ 07018 Directions (973) 266-9111
Hospital Affiliations
- East Orange General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Gnana Sunderam, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 51 years of experience
- English, Tamil
- 1164446761
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF COLOMBO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sunderam speaks Tamil.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Sunderam. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sunderam.
