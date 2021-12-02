Dr. Gnanamba Kondagunta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kondagunta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gnanamba Kondagunta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gnanamba Kondagunta, MD
Dr. Gnanamba Kondagunta, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Middletown, NY.
Dr. Kondagunta works at
Dr. Kondagunta's Office Locations
Crystal Run Healthcare Llp155 Crystal Run Rd, Middletown, NY 10941 Directions (845) 703-6999
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours Community Hospital
- Garnet Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Best Oncologist! I have been a patient of hers for almost 10 years she is the kindest most caring Doctor you can ask for. She always goes above and beyond for all of her patients!!
About Dr. Gnanamba Kondagunta, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
- 1265403208
Education & Certifications
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kondagunta has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kondagunta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kondagunta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kondagunta works at
Dr. Kondagunta has seen patients for Secondary Malignancies, Anemia and Lung Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kondagunta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Kondagunta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kondagunta.
