Overview of Dr. Gnyandev Patel, MD

Dr. Gnyandev Patel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lakewood, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Thane Municipal Corporation Medical College and is affiliated with Lakewood Regional Medical Center and Memorial Hospital Of Gardena.



Dr. Patel works at Rohun Medical Corporation in Lakewood, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.