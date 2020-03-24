Dr. Godfrey Funari, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Funari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Godfrey Funari, DMD
Overview of Dr. Godfrey Funari, DMD
Dr. Godfrey Funari, DMD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Bryn Mawr, PA. They specialize in Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Dentistry and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Funari works at
Dr. Funari's Office Locations
-
1
Jefferson Oral Surgery Associates135 S Bryn Mawr Ave Ste 108, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 Directions
-
2
Jefferson Oral Surgery Associates3 Crescent Dr Fl 4, Philadelphia, PA 19112 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Amerihealth
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Consumer Health Network
- CorVel
- Galaxy Health Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Keystone Health Plan East
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Funari?
I could not rate Dr. Funari and his wonderful staff any more highly. They took me in as patient during very stressful times and extracted a painful wisdom tooth very professionally. Real pros!
About Dr. Godfrey Funari, DMD
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1720009863
Education & Certifications
- National Naval Medical Center
- Temple University School of Dentistry
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Funari has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Funari accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Funari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Funari works at
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Funari. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Funari.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Funari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Funari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.