Dr. Godwin Ofikwu, MD
Overview
Dr. Godwin Ofikwu, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from AHMADU BELLO UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV, Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus and Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.
Locations
Colorectal Surgical Associates of Nevada1040 Wigwam Pkwy Ste 100, Henderson, NV 89074 Directions (702) 852-1888
Colorectal Surgical Associates of Nevada10001 S Eastern Ave Ste 305, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 852-1888
Hospital Affiliations
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ofikwu saved my life and restored my health. I can't express enough my gratitude for his expertise as a surgeon. He explained my medical condition in terms that I could understand. He provided me and my husband with medical information that helped me to make a decision concerning my surgery . Dr. Ofikwu is compassionate and truly cares about the health and well-being of his patients. I would travel the world to have Dr. Ofikwu provide my medical care. I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Godwin Ofikwu, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1396056404
Education & Certifications
- AHMADU BELLO UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ofikwu works at
