Overview of Dr. Gohar Abbasi, MD

Dr. Gohar Abbasi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chester, VA. They graduated from Rawalpindi Medical College and is affiliated with Johnston-Willis Hospital, Chippenham Hospital, Southside Regional Medical Center and TriCities Hospital.



Dr. Abbasi works at Prime Care in Chester, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.