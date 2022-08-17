Dr. Gohar Salam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gohar Salam, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Dupont Hospital and Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana.
Retina Institute of Indiana11188 Diebold Rd, Fort Wayne, IN 46845 Directions (260) 436-2181
Hospital Affiliations
- Dupont Hospital
- Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Beautiful Human! Caring, calms nerves, thoughtful, and trustworthy. I hope to not need his skill in the future but it’s a blessing to know he’s there. .
- Ophthalmology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Urdu
- 1285635334
Education & Certifications
- Saginaw Coop Hosp|Saginaw Coop Hospital
- Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences
Dr. Salam has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Salam accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Salam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Salam has seen patients for Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Salam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Salam speaks Hindi and Urdu.
111 patients have reviewed Dr. Salam. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.