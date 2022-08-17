Overview of Dr. Gohar Salam, MD

Dr. Gohar Salam, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Dupont Hospital and Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana.



Dr. Salam works at Retina Institute of Indiana in Fort Wayne, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.