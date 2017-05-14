See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Mankato, MN
Dr. Gokhan Anil, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.4 (8)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Gokhan Anil, MD

Dr. Gokhan Anil, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mankato, MN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Ankara Universitesi, Tip Fakultesi and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Health System in New Prague.

Dr. Anil works at Mayo Clinic Health System - Mankato in Mankato, MN with other offices in New Prague, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Adenomyosis and Endometriosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Anil's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mayo Clinic Health System - Mankato
    1025 Marsh St Fl 2, Mankato, MN 56001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (507) 225-1525
  2. 2
    Mayo Clinic Health System - New Prague
    301 2nd St NE, New Prague, MN 56071 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (952) 206-5130
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adenomyosis
Endometriosis
Pregnancy Ultrasound
Adenomyosis
Endometriosis
Pregnancy Ultrasound

Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Colpopexy Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Anil?

May 14, 2017
I knew I would need a surgical intervention of some kind to birth my baby. A small lady with narrow anatomy, a previously broken tailbone and misaligned lower lumbar spine, it was a bit complex. I was familiar with Dr. Anil from working at FSH. I chose him specifically. I'm so glad I did. He has great bedside manner, communicates well with frantic moms, and performed perfectly surgically just as I expected. I would highly recommend him to all ladies needing this type of healthcare provider. ?
Iowa — May 14, 2017
About Dr. Gokhan Anil, MD

Specialties
  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
Years of Experience
  • 24 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Turkish
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1902928153
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Ankara Universitesi, Tip Fakultesi
Medical Education

Hospital Affiliations

  • Mayo Clinic Health System in New Prague

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Gokhan Anil, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Anil has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Anil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Anil has seen patients for Adenomyosis and Endometriosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anil on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

8 patients have reviewed Dr. Anil. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anil.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anil, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anil appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

