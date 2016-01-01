Overview

Dr. Golam Gazi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Wethersfield, CT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from DACCA MEDICAL COLLEGE / DACCA and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Gazi works at Prime Health Care PC in Wethersfield, CT with other offices in Hartford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.