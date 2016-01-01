Dr. Goldy Bansal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bansal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Goldy Bansal, MD
Dr. Goldy Bansal, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Hematology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Govt MC-Punjab U-Patiala and is affiliated with Overlake Medical Center & Clinics and Yakima Valley Memorial.
SCCA at Overlake Cancer Center1135 116th Ave NE Ste 250, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (425) 454-2148Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Overlake Medical Center & Clinics
- Yakima Valley Memorial
About Dr. Goldy Bansal, MD
- Hematology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Punjabi
- 1841458783
- Maimonides Medical Center
- Coney Island Hospital
- Govt MC-Punjab U-Patiala
Dr. Bansal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bansal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bansal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bansal has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Secondary Malignancies and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bansal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bansal speaks Hindi and Punjabi.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Bansal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bansal.
