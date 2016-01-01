Overview of Dr. Golnaz Alemi, MD

Dr. Golnaz Alemi, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in North Las Vegas, NV.



Dr. Alemi works at Dr. Nader and Associates OB/GYN in North Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Vaginal Delivery and VBAC along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.