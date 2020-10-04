Overview of Dr. Gonchigari Narayana, MD

Dr. Gonchigari Narayana, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Moline, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from BANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KEMPEGOWDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Trinity Rock Island.



Dr. Narayana works at Neurology Group PC in Moline, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Anxiety and Bipolar Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.