Dr. Narayana has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gonchigari Narayana, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gonchigari Narayana, MD
Dr. Gonchigari Narayana, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Moline, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from BANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KEMPEGOWDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Trinity Rock Island.
Dr. Narayana's Office Locations
Neurology Group PC4350 7th St Ste E, Moline, IL 61265 Directions (309) 764-5040
Hospital Affiliations
- Trinity Rock Island
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Nararayan is a good doctor. He's a good listener and is always on call if you may have an emergency. He's attentive, alert and caring. All around great doctor.
About Dr. Gonchigari Narayana, MD
- Psychiatry
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1124016902
Education & Certifications
- BANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KEMPEGOWDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Narayana accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Narayana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Narayana has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Anxiety and Bipolar Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Narayana on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Narayana. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Narayana.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Narayana, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Narayana appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.