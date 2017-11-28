See All Urologists in Fort Worth, TX
Dr. Gonzalo Lievano, MD

Urology
3.2 (17)
Map Pin Small Fort Worth, TX
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Gonzalo Lievano, MD

Dr. Gonzalo Lievano, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Pontificia Universidad Javeriana and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth.

Dr. Lievano works at Baylor Specialty Associates Frt in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Stones and Ureteral Stricture or Kinking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lievano's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Fort Worth Office
    1307 8th Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 912-8040

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Urinary Stones
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Urinary Stones
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking

Treatment frequency



Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Phimosis
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Chordee Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Chordee
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Priapism
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oscar Health
    • Scott & White Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Gonzalo Lievano, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1558302976
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Il College Of Med
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Pontificia Universidad Javeriana
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gonzalo Lievano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lievano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lievano has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lievano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lievano works at Baylor Specialty Associates Frt in Fort Worth, TX. View the full address on Dr. Lievano’s profile.

    Dr. Lievano has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Stones and Ureteral Stricture or Kinking , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lievano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Lievano. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lievano.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lievano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lievano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

