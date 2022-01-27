Dr. Gonzalo Mosquera, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mosquera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gonzalo Mosquera, MD
Overview
Dr. Gonzalo Mosquera, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brandon, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Del Valle, Cali, Division De Ciencias De La Salud and is affiliated with HCA Florida Brandon Hospital.
Dr. Mosquera works at
Locations
Gonzalo Mosquera MD LLC1129 NIKKI VIEW DR, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 380-1761
Gonzalo Mosquera MD LLC6735 Conroy Rd Ste 419, Orlando, FL 32835 Directions (813) 380-1761
Gonzalo Mosquera MD LLC6965 Piazza Grande Ave Ste 410, Orlando, FL 32835 Directions (813) 380-1761
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Brandon Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
Ratings & Reviews
His simply Amazing! Dr. Mosquera is a godsend. He’s a very patient person who genuinely cares about his patients. He takes the time to explain things in terms that You can understand. He’s diligent in making sure your health is the best it can be. I would recommend Dr. Mosquera to anyone seeking a kind, compassionate, and brilliant doctor! If your looking for the best doctor ever his your guy
About Dr. Gonzalo Mosquera, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1609834233
Education & Certifications
- Seton Hall University School Grad Med Ed
- Universidad Del Valle, Cali, Division De Ciencias De La Salud
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mosquera has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mosquera accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mosquera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mosquera speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Mosquera. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mosquera.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mosquera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mosquera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.