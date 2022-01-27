Overview

Dr. Gonzalo Mosquera, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brandon, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Del Valle, Cali, Division De Ciencias De La Salud and is affiliated with HCA Florida Brandon Hospital.



Dr. Mosquera works at Gonzalo Mosquera MD LLC in Brandon, FL with other offices in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.