Dr. Gonzalo Revuelta, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Neurology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
MUSC Health Rutledge Tower135 Rutledge Ave Fl 6, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Dr. Revuelta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Revuelta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Revuelta has seen patients for Dystonia, Tremor and Essential Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Revuelta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
