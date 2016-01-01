Overview of Dr. Gonzalo Revuelta, DO

Dr. Gonzalo Revuelta, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Neurology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Revuelta works at MUSC Neurology in Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Dystonia, Tremor and Essential Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.