Dr. Gonzalo Venegas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Venegas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gonzalo Venegas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gonzalo Venegas, MD
Dr. Gonzalo Venegas, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They completed their residency with Mercy Hospital
Dr. Venegas works at
Dr. Venegas' Office Locations
-
1
Womens Specialty Center, Dallas, TX1135 N BISHOP AVE, Dallas, TX 75208 Directions (214) 942-3100
- 2 6300 Samuell Blvd Ste 154, Mesquite, TX 75149 Directions (214) 388-8898
-
3
Jorge A. Arzac M.d. P.A.221 W Colorado Blvd Ste 728, Dallas, TX 75208 Directions (214) 942-3100
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Dallas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Venegas?
Exelente, un Dr muy amable y su personal también estoy muy feliz de ser una de sus pacientes ????
About Dr. Gonzalo Venegas, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1730112988
Education & Certifications
- Mercy Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Venegas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Venegas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Venegas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Venegas works at
Dr. Venegas speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Venegas. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Venegas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Venegas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Venegas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.