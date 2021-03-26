See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Dallas, TX
Dr. Gonzalo Venegas, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
2.6 (10)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Gonzalo Venegas, MD

Dr. Gonzalo Venegas, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They completed their residency with Mercy Hospital

Dr. Venegas works at Womens Specialty Center, Dallas, TX in Dallas, TX with other offices in Mesquite, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Venegas' Office Locations

    Womens Specialty Center, Dallas, TX
    1135 N BISHOP AVE, Dallas, TX 75208 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 942-3100
    6300 Samuell Blvd Ste 154, Mesquite, TX 75149 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 388-8898
    Jorge A. Arzac M.d. P.A.
    221 W Colorado Blvd Ste 728, Dallas, TX 75208 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 942-3100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Methodist Dallas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ovarian Cancer Screening
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Chronic Pelvic Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Mar 26, 2021
    Exelente, un Dr muy amable y su personal también estoy muy feliz de ser una de sus pacientes ????
    Mar 26, 2021
    Dr. Venegas' Office & Staff

    Experience with Dr. Venegas

    Tell Us About Yourself

    About Dr. Gonzalo Venegas, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1730112988
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mercy Hospital
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gonzalo Venegas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Venegas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Venegas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Venegas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Venegas. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Venegas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Venegas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Venegas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

