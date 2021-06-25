Dr. Gonzalo Verdugo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Verdugo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gonzalo Verdugo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gonzalo Verdugo, MD
Dr. Gonzalo Verdugo, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Danvers, MA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Beverly Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital and Salem Hospital.
Dr. Verdugo works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Verdugo's Office Locations
-
1
North Shore Ear Nose & Throat104 Endicott St Ste 100, Danvers, MA 01923 Directions (978) 745-6601
-
2
North Shore Medical Center Lab At Mass General102 Endicott St, Danvers, MA 01923 Directions (617) 726-2000
-
3
North Shore Medical Centerinc81 Highland Ave, Salem, MA 01970 Directions (978) 741-1200
-
4
North Shore Ear Nose and Throat Associates PC100 Cummings Ctr Ste 136G, Beverly, MA 01915 Directions (978) 745-6601
Hospital Affiliations
- Beverly Hospital
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Salem Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Verdugo?
I have seen Dr. Verduga twice over the years.I found him to be extremely thorough and I have complete confidence in him. He patiently answered all my questions and spent a lot of time during my office visit, which is rare nowadays.I am extremely happy that I have him as my ENT specialist.
About Dr. Gonzalo Verdugo, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 26 years of experience
- English, Khmer and Spanish
- 1841388436
Education & Certifications
- University of Southern CA
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- Otolaryngology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Verdugo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Verdugo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Verdugo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Verdugo works at
Dr. Verdugo has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Outer Ear Infection and Nosebleed, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Verdugo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Verdugo speaks Khmer and Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Verdugo. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Verdugo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Verdugo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Verdugo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.