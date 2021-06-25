Overview of Dr. Gonzalo Verdugo, MD

Dr. Gonzalo Verdugo, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Danvers, MA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Beverly Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital and Salem Hospital.



Dr. Verdugo works at North Shore Ear, Nose and Throat Associates, PC in Danvers, MA with other offices in Salem, MA and Beverly, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Outer Ear Infection and Nosebleed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.