Overview of Dr. Gonzalo Yanez, MD

Dr. Gonzalo Yanez, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Madrid, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Hialeah Hospital, Larkin Community Hospital Palm Springs and Palmetto General Hospital.



Dr. Yanez works at Jorge L. Diaz D.o P.a in Hialeah, FL with other offices in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Headache and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.