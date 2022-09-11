Dr. Gonzalo Yanez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yanez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gonzalo Yanez, MD
Overview of Dr. Gonzalo Yanez, MD
Dr. Gonzalo Yanez, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Madrid, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Hialeah Hospital, Larkin Community Hospital Palm Springs and Palmetto General Hospital.
Dr. Yanez works at
Dr. Yanez's Office Locations
-
1
Jorge L. Diaz D.o P.a7100 W 20th Ave Ste 401, Hialeah, FL 33016 Directions (305) 821-6112
-
2
Miami Children S Neurology PA7765 SW 87th Ave Ste 120, Miami, FL 33173 Directions (305) 279-7001
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- Hialeah Hospital
- Larkin Community Hospital Palm Springs
- Palmetto General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- Preferred Medical Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
El doctor Gonzalo Yanes es un profesional excelente y un ser humano excepcional Para toda mi familia ha sido y es ejemplo de verdadero médico especialista
About Dr. Gonzalo Yanez, MD
- Neurology
- 51 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1922049873
Education & Certifications
- Georgetwon U Hosp
- Cath Med Ctr
- Universidad Autonoma De Madrid, Facultad De Medicina
- Universidad Autonoma De Madrid
- Neurology
Dr. Yanez works at
