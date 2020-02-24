Overview of Dr. Gopal Badlani, MD

Dr. Gopal Badlani, MD is an Urology Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Urology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from Topiwala Natl Med Coll, Bombay and is affiliated with Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Badlani works at Wake Forest Baptist Health Urology in Winston Salem, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Urinary Incontinence and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.