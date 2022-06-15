Overview

Dr. Gopal Grandhige, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They completed their fellowship with Yale School Of Medicine Minimally Invasive and Bariatric Surgery



Dr. Grandhige works at Formation in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia and Hiatal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

