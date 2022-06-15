Dr. Gopal Grandhige, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grandhige is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gopal Grandhige, MD
Overview
Dr. Gopal Grandhige, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They completed their fellowship with Yale School Of Medicine Minimally Invasive and Bariatric Surgery
Dr. Grandhige works at
Locations
Formation1315 S Howard Ave Ste 101, Tampa, FL 33606 Directions (813) 588-8186
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Brandon Hospital
- HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Medicaid
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
I had successful LINX surgery with Dr. Grandhige for reflux. From the very first visit the doctor stood out as very caring and knowledgeable. Even the hospital staff told me he was the best doctor for this surgery. My only wish is that he took more insurances, but his expertise is worth the extra expense.
About Dr. Gopal Grandhige, MD
- General Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1285816637
Education & Certifications
- Yale School Of Medicine Minimally Invasive and Bariatric Surgery
- YALE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Grandhige has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grandhige has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grandhige has seen patients for Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia and Hiatal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grandhige on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Grandhige speaks Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Grandhige. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grandhige.
