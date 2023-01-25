Dr. Gopal Kunta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kunta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gopal Kunta, MD
Overview of Dr. Gopal Kunta, MD
Dr. Gopal Kunta, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Clermont, FL. They graduated from 1996 and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando, Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center and Orlando Health South Lake Hospital.

Dr. Kunta's Office Locations
-
1
Clermont Oncology Center1361 Citrus Tower Blvd, Clermont, FL 34711 Directions (352) 242-1366
-
2
Clermont Oncology Center2737 Citrus Tower Blvd, Clermont, FL 34711 Directions (352) 242-1366
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
- Orlando Health South Lake Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kunta is absolutely lovely. He has an amazing demeanor and is very kind. The front desk staff, Didi and Angel are quite literally the best front desk staff of any medical facility I’ve been to (and I’ve been to way too many). I couldn’t recommend Clermont Oncology and the staff enough.
About Dr. Gopal Kunta, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English, Hindi and Telugu
- 1043209950
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio
- Sinai Grace Hospital
- 1996
- Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kunta has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kunta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kunta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Kunta has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kunta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kunta speaks Hindi and Telugu.
258 patients have reviewed Dr. Kunta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kunta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kunta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kunta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.