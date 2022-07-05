Overview

Dr. Gopi Dandamudi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bremerton, WA. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.



Dr. Dandamudi works at Harrison HealthPartners Cardiovascular Consultants Bremerton in Bremerton, WA with other offices in Auburn, WA, Federal Way, WA and Tacoma, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Bradycardia and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.