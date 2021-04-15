Dr. Gopi Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gopi Patel, MD
Overview of Dr. Gopi Patel, MD
Dr. Gopi Patel, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Hoffman Estates, IL.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel's Office Locations
AMITA Health Medical Group Health Psychology Hoffman Estates1555 Barrington Rd, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Directions (847) 981-3630
AMITA Health Medical Group Cardiology Hoffman Estates1555 N Barrington Rd, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Directions (877) 596-7410
AMITA Health Medical Group Neurology Bartlett1041 W Stearns Rd, Bartlett, IL 60103 Directions (847) 303-7920Monday7:00am - 8:30pmTuesday7:00am - 8:30pmWednesday7:00am - 8:30pmThursday7:00am - 8:30pmFriday7:00am - 8:30pmSaturday9:00am - 6:00pmSunday9:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
- AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Kind, caring and thorough... but we are just at the beginning of establishing continuity of care. Dr. Gopi made extra time to see my mother, but still not enough time to get all our questions answered. One step at a time.
About Dr. Gopi Patel, MD
- Neurology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Anthem, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.