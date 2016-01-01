Dr. Gopi Punukollu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Punukollu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gopi Punukollu, MD
Overview
Dr. Gopi Punukollu, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCE / SIDDHARTHA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Wyckoff Heights Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1502 Caton Ave Fl 1, Brooklyn, NY 11226 Directions (347) 350-9344
-
2
Community Wellness Physician Pllc1471 Dekalb Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237 Directions (347) 425-1789
-
3
New York Heart and Vascular Specialists PC3309 Church Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11203 Directions (347) 350-9344
-
4
Lenox Hill Hospital100 E 77th St, New York, NY 10075 Directions (212) 434-2606
Hospital Affiliations
- Wyckoff Heights Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Punukollu?
About Dr. Gopi Punukollu, MD
- Cardiology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1184839284
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCE / SIDDHARTHA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Punukollu accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Punukollu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Punukollu has seen patients for Hypertension, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Punukollu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Punukollu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Punukollu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Punukollu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Punukollu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.