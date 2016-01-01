Overview

Dr. Gopi Punukollu, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCE / SIDDHARTHA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Wyckoff Heights Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.