Overview of Dr. Gopika Banker, DO

Dr. Gopika Banker, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital.



Dr. Banker works at Nephrology & Hypertension Associates of NJ in Voorhees, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Hypotension (Excluding Maternal), Dehydration and Alkalosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.