Dr. Gopinath Kongara, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gopinath Kongara, MD
Dr. Gopinath Kongara, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from BANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KEMPEGOWDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE.
Dr. Kongara works at
Dr. Kongara's Office Locations
-
1
Single Minded Counseling Consulting & Coaching LLC8542 Siegen Ln, Baton Rouge, LA 70810 Directions (225) 767-3710
-
2
St. James Behavioral Health Hospital3136 S Saint Landry Ave, Gonzales, LA 70737 Directions (225) 647-7524
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very compassionate and nonjudgmental. Really listened and gave great techniques for my situation. Highly recommend. Dr. Kongara is the only doctor I will see for PTSD. Dr. K’s staff has always been kind and gone above and beyond helping me schedule a quick appointment. His office is clean and large enough so that you aren’t sitting on top of others in the waiting room.
About Dr. Gopinath Kongara, MD
- Psychiatry
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1134161532
Education & Certifications
- BANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KEMPEGOWDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kongara has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kongara accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kongara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kongara works at
Dr. Kongara has seen patients for Group Psychotherapy, Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse and Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kongara on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Kongara. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kongara.
