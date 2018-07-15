Overview of Dr. Gopinath Kongara, MD

Dr. Gopinath Kongara, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from BANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KEMPEGOWDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE.



Dr. Kongara works at Single Minded Counseling Consulting & Coaching LLC in Baton Rouge, LA with other offices in Gonzales, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Group Psychotherapy, Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse and Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.