Overview

Dr. Gor Agababian, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Burbank, CA. They graduated from YEREVAN STATE MEDICAL INSTITUTE and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale, Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center and Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Agababian works at UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA - LOS ANGELES SEMEL INSTITUTE FOR NEUROSCIENCE AN in Burbank, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dizziness, Vertigo and Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.