Dr. Goral Panchal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Panchal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Goral Panchal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Goral Panchal, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Saginaw, MI.
Dr. Panchal works at
Locations
-
1
Covenant Colony Medical Group125 N Colony Dr, Saginaw, MI 48638 Directions (989) 790-0070
Hospital Affiliations
- Covenant Medical Center Harrison
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Panchal?
Dr Panchal is very good at explaining results of testing. I trust her in her diagnoses & love that she is more conservative. She takes her time & answered all of my questions. Her office staff is also very friendly.
About Dr. Goral Panchal, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Guarani
- 1245528884
Education & Certifications
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Panchal has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Panchal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Panchal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Panchal works at
Dr. Panchal has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Panchal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Panchal speaks Guarani.
Dr. Panchal has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Panchal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Panchal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Panchal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.