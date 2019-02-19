See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in Charlottesville, VA
Dr. Gorav Ailawadi, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
5.0 (6)
Map Pin Small Charlottesville, VA
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Gorav Ailawadi, MD

Dr. Gorav Ailawadi, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Charlottesville, VA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Chippenham Hospital, Riverside Regional Medical Center and University Hospital.

Dr. Ailawadi works at University Of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Mitral Valve Surgery, Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) and Tricuspid Valve Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Ailawadi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    University of Virginia Medical Center
    1215 Lee St, Charlottesville, VA 22908 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (434) 924-3627

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chippenham Hospital
  • Riverside Regional Medical Center
  • University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Mitral Valve Surgery
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary)
Tricuspid Valve Surgery
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Mitral Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Defect Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Maze Procedure Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Ablation Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm and Dissection of Heart Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Repair Chevron Icon
Aortic Arch Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Replacement Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Surgery Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Dissecting Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Aorta Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Transplant Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Benign Chevron Icon
Heart Valve Diseases Chevron Icon
Heart Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Insertion of Epicardial Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Heart Surgery Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Repair Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Bypass Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Resection of Cardiac Tumor Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventricular Assist Device Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 19, 2019
    Excellent surgeon with good bedside manner. Those 2 are not always found together. Very compassionate. Spouse had a difficult surgery and dr did excellent. We were able to get in to see him without a lot of difficult y.
    Gil in Fort worth , TX — Feb 19, 2019
    About Dr. Gorav Ailawadi, MD

    • Cardiothoracic Surgery
    • 25 years of experience
    • English
    • 1710196894
    Education & Certifications

    • University MI|University Of Michigan Health System|University VA
    • University MI
    Internship
• University Of Michigan Medical Center
    Medical Education
• Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
• Cardiovascular Surgery, General Surgery and Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gorav Ailawadi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ailawadi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ailawadi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ailawadi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ailawadi works at University Of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville, VA. View the full address on Dr. Ailawadi’s profile.

    Dr. Ailawadi has seen patients for Mitral Valve Surgery, Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) and Tricuspid Valve Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ailawadi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Ailawadi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ailawadi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ailawadi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ailawadi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

