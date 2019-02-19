Overview of Dr. Gorav Ailawadi, MD

Dr. Gorav Ailawadi, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Charlottesville, VA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Chippenham Hospital, Riverside Regional Medical Center and University Hospital.



Dr. Ailawadi works at University Of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Mitral Valve Surgery, Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) and Tricuspid Valve Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.