Dr. Gordana Lovrekovic-Zakula, MD is accepting new patients.
Dr. Gordana Lovrekovic-Zakula, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gordana Lovrekovic-Zakula, MD
Dr. Gordana Lovrekovic-Zakula, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Pulmonology. They graduated from University Of Zagreb.
Dr. Lovrekovic-Zakula works at
Dr. Lovrekovic-Zakula's Office Locations
Children's Lung & Sleep Associates5112 Paulsen St Ste 107, Savannah, GA 31405 Directions (912) 721-0050
Memorial Health University Medical Center4700 Waters Ave, Savannah, GA 31404 Directions (912) 350-8000Monday7:00am - 3:30pmTuesday7:00am - 3:30pmWednesday7:00am - 3:30pmThursday7:00am - 3:30pmFriday7:00am - 3:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Lovrekovic is a great doctor I highly recommend her Practice staff treats patients like a family
About Dr. Gordana Lovrekovic-Zakula, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English, Croatian
- 1891763744
Education & Certifications
- University Of Zagreb
- Pediatric Pulmonology and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lovrekovic-Zakula has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lovrekovic-Zakula accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lovrekovic-Zakula has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lovrekovic-Zakula works at
Dr. Lovrekovic-Zakula speaks Croatian.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Lovrekovic-Zakula. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lovrekovic-Zakula.
