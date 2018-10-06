See All Sleep Medicine Doctors in Savannah, GA
Dr. Gordana Lovrekovic-Zakula, MD

Sleep Medicine
3.8 (12)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Gordana Lovrekovic-Zakula, MD

Dr. Gordana Lovrekovic-Zakula, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Pulmonology. They graduated from University Of Zagreb.

Dr. Lovrekovic-Zakula works at Children's Lung & Sleep Associates in Savannah, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lovrekovic-Zakula's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Children's Lung & Sleep Associates
    5112 Paulsen St Ste 107, Savannah, GA 31405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 721-0050
  2. 2
    Memorial Health University Medical Center
    4700 Waters Ave, Savannah, GA 31404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 350-8000
    Monday
    7:00am - 3:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 3:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 3:30pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 3:30pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 3:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Sleep Apnea
Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Sleep Apnea

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoprovocation Test Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Diffusion Capacity Test Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Arteriovenous Malformation Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Function Test Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respirator Fit Evaluations Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endobronchial Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Whooping Cough Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 06, 2018
    Dr Lovrekovic is a great doctor I highly recommend her Practice staff treats patients like a family
    Savannah, GA — Oct 06, 2018
    About Dr. Gordana Lovrekovic-Zakula, MD

    • Sleep Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Croatian
    NPI Number
    • 1891763744
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of Zagreb
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Pulmonology and Sleep Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gordana Lovrekovic-Zakula, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lovrekovic-Zakula is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lovrekovic-Zakula has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lovrekovic-Zakula works at Children's Lung & Sleep Associates in Savannah, GA. View the full address on Dr. Lovrekovic-Zakula’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Lovrekovic-Zakula. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lovrekovic-Zakula.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lovrekovic-Zakula, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lovrekovic-Zakula appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

