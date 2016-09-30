Dr. Gordana Simeunovic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Simeunovic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gordana Simeunovic, MD
Dr. Gordana Simeunovic, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from University of Belgrade (SOM & GME) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.
Spectrum Health Medical Group230 Michigan St NE Ste 230, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions (616) 774-2822
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Priority Health
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English
- St John Hospital and Medical Center (GME)
- St John Hospital and Medical Center (GME)
- St John Hospital and Medical Center (GME)
- University of Belgrade (SOM & GME)
- Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
