Dr. Gordi Khera, MD
Overview
Dr. Gordi Khera, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION and is affiliated with Banner Thunderbird Medical Center, HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Khera works at
Locations
Cardiovascular Consultants Ltd.5620 W Thunderbird Rd Ste E4, Glendale, AZ 85306 Directions (602) 296-7224
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Thunderbird Medical Center
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr Khera for over a year. He’s kind and knowledgable. I have had Hypertension since I was very young family history of it. The office staff have always been very kind and friendly to me never any issues. Wait time is very minimal 10-15 min tops.
About Dr. Gordi Khera, MD
- Cardiology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1104880996
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION
