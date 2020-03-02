Dr. Gordon Andan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Andan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gordon Andan, MD
Overview
Dr. Gordon Andan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Garden City, NY. They completed their fellowship with Amer Brd Cosmetic Surg
Dr. Andan works at
Locations
-
1
Long Island100 Garden City Plz Ste 101, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 746-0155Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
Manhattan635 Madison Ave, New York, NY 10022 Directions (516) 746-0155Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- EmblemHealth
- Healthfirst
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Andan?
I can't express enough how happy I am so far. Although I am only 10 days post-op (360 Lipo), I am pleased with the current results and the overall process with Dr. Andan. I met with 4 surgeons until I found Dr. Andan and knew instantly he was the right choice for me. I really wanted to trust my gut (as it's always right with everything). So I chose him based on instinct. But the highly-rated reviews I read about him were a great indication of his talent and care. Him and his staff were amazing. His assistant Lucja is a gem and very professional. They all made the process so comfortable from the beginning, ...followed-up promptly with any question I had, ...and ended up having zero nerves the day-of. I'm so grateful for Dr. Andan and his work of art and for giving me my confidence back. Aside from the usual post-op soreness and swelling, I'm healing wonderfully and looking great overall. I'm really looking forward to seeing the final results.
About Dr. Gordon Andan, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1023247152
Education & Certifications
- Amer Brd Cosmetic Surg
- College of Physicians and Surgeons Columbia University at Harlem Hospital Center
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Andan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Andan works at
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Andan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Andan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Andan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Andan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.