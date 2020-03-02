See All General Surgeons in Garden City, NY
Super Profile

Dr. Gordon Andan, MD

General Surgery
4.4 (33)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Gordon Andan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Garden City, NY. They completed their fellowship with Amer Brd Cosmetic Surg

Dr. Andan works at New York Surgical Arts in Garden City, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Long Island
    100 Garden City Plz Ste 101, Garden City, NY 11530 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 746-0155
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Manhattan
    635 Madison Ave, New York, NY 10022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 746-0155
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Fat Grafting to the Body
Fat Grafting to the Buttock
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Fat Grafting to the Body
Fat Grafting to the Buttock

Treatment frequency



Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Body Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Buttock Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Microneedling Chevron Icon
Smartlipo Triplex® Laser Liposuction Chevron Icon
Vaser® Liposelection (Liposuction) Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Mar 02, 2020
    Mar 02, 2020
I can't express enough how happy I am so far. Although I am only 10 days post-op (360 Lipo), I am pleased with the current results and the overall process with Dr. Andan. I met with 4 surgeons until I found Dr. Andan and knew instantly he was the right choice for me. I really wanted to trust my gut (as it's always right with everything). So I chose him based on instinct. But the highly-rated reviews I read about him were a great indication of his talent and care. Him and his staff were amazing. His assistant Lucja is a gem and very professional. They all made the process so comfortable from the beginning, ...followed-up promptly with any question I had, ...and ended up having zero nerves the day-of. I'm so grateful for Dr. Andan and his work of art and for giving me my confidence back. Aside from the usual post-op soreness and swelling, I'm healing wonderfully and looking great overall. I'm really looking forward to seeing the final results.
    — Mar 02, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Gordon Andan, MD
    About Dr. Gordon Andan, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1023247152
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Amer Brd Cosmetic Surg
    Internship
    • College of Physicians and Surgeons Columbia University at Harlem Hospital Center
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gordon Andan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Andan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Andan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Andan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Andan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Andan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Andan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Andan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

