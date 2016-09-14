Dr. Gordon Azar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Azar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gordon Azar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gordon Azar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital, Northside Hospital Cherokee and Northside Hospital Forsyth.
Dr. Azar works at
Locations
1
Atlanta Campus1000 Johnson Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 851-8000
2
Northside Hospital Forsyth1200 Northside Forsyth Dr, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (615) 484-5316
3
Northside Heart - Canton460 Northside Cherokee Blvd Ste 150, Canton, GA 30115 Directions (470) 639-6250Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
4
Northside Heart - Roswell1285 UPPER HEMBREE RD, Roswell, GA 30076 Directions (770) 343-8565Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
5
Northside Hospital Cherokee450 Northside Cherokee Blvd, Canton, GA 30115 Directions (770) 224-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
- Northside Hospital Cherokee
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr azar Jr. Is one of the best physicians I have seen. He is compassionate and accurate.
About Dr. Gordon Azar, MD
- Cardiology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1144210642
Education & Certifications
- SHANDS HOSPITAL AT THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- Emory U Affil Hosp
- Emory U Affil Hosp
- Emory University School of Medicine
