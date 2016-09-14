Overview

Dr. Gordon Azar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital, Northside Hospital Cherokee and Northside Hospital Forsyth.



Dr. Azar works at American Professional Associates in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Cumming, GA, Canton, GA and Roswell, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Congenital Heart Defects and Tricuspid Valve Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.