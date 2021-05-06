Dr. Bae has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gordon Bae, MD
Dr. Gordon Bae, MD is a Dermatologist in Redwood City, CA.
Locations
Stanford University Medical Center450 Broadway St, Redwood City, CA 94063 Directions (650) 723-6316Monday7:45am - 5:00pmTuesday7:45am - 5:00pmWednesday7:45am - 5:00pmThursday7:45am - 5:00pmFriday7:45am - 5:00pm
- 2 960 N San Antonio Rd, Los Altos, CA 94022 Directions (650) 498-9000
Hospital Affiliations
- Stanford Health Care
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Had to get examined for possible scalp melanoma. Dr Bea was very professional, kind thorough and knowledgeable. Was very gentle with my biopsy. Will definitely recommend him to everyone.
About Dr. Gordon Bae, MD
- Dermatology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Dermatology
