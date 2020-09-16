See All Pediatricians in Houston, TX
Dr. Gordon Bellah, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Gordon Bellah, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Gordon Bellah, MD

Dr. Gordon Bellah, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake.

Dr. Bellah works at Gordon G Bellah MD in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Bellah's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Gordon G Bellah MD
    2060 Space Park Dr Ste 204, Houston, TX 77058 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 805-3704

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Back Pain
Cough
Joint Pain
Back Pain
Cough
Joint Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Bellah?

    Sep 16, 2020
    Dr Bellah, Angelle and Michelle all take care of us no matter what. They take their time, are never over crowded and have experience in a vast variety of childhood complexities. I love and respect them.
    Swagg — Sep 16, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Gordon Bellah, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Gordon Bellah, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Bellah to family and friends

    Dr. Bellah's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Bellah

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Gordon Bellah, MD.

    About Dr. Gordon Bellah, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1194169912
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • John Hopkins University
    Residency
    Internship
    • Indiana University Hospital - James Whitcomb Riley Hospital for Children
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gordon Bellah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bellah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bellah has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bellah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bellah works at Gordon G Bellah MD in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Bellah’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Bellah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bellah.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bellah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bellah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Gordon Bellah, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.