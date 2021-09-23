Overview of Dr. Gordon Bennett, MD

Dr. Gordon Bennett, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Akron, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from METHODIST HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center.



Dr. Bennett works at Crystal Clinic Inc. in Akron, OH with other offices in Broadview Heights, OH and Canton, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.