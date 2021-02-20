Dr. Gordon Bodzin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bodzin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gordon Bodzin, MD
Overview of Dr. Gordon Bodzin, MD
Dr. Gordon Bodzin, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Mentor, OH. They graduated from Rush Medical College of Rush University - 1997 and is affiliated with TriPoint Medical Center.
Dr. Bodzin works at
Dr. Bodzin's Office Locations
Lake Health Mentor General Surgery9500 Mentor Ave Ste 200, Mentor, OH 44060 Directions (440) 354-0377
Lake Health SOM Center Surgery5105 Som Center Rd Ste 107, Willoughby, OH 44094 Directions (440) 953-5712
Hospital Affiliations
- TriPoint Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameriben
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bankers Life and Casualty
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Concentra
- CopperPoint Mutual
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Healthcare Connect
- HealthCare Consortium of Arizona
- Humana
- Indian Health Service
- Maricopa Foundation For Medical Care
- Maricopa Managed Care
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- One Health
- PHCS
- Self Pay
- State Farm
- Tricare
- Triwest
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Veteran Administration Plan
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bodzin?
Dr. Bodzin repaired my inguinal hernia yesterday. I am quite pleased with results. I have always had reservations about Lake West Hospital. Well, Dr. Bobzin and the entire operating room staff changed my opinion. They did an amazing job! I read rhe negative review about one patient having an incision coming open. I know, because I tend to be a “Bad” post op patient, that things like that happen when you don’t follow the post operative instructions. If I could award Dr. Bodzin 10 stars I would. He is that good!
About Dr. Gordon Bodzin, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1053388637
Education & Certifications
- Rush-Presbyterian-St.Luke's MD. Ct.
- Rush Medical College of Rush University - 1997
- University of Michigan
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bodzin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bodzin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bodzin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

23 patients have reviewed Dr. Bodzin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bodzin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bodzin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bodzin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.