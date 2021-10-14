Overview of Dr. Gordon Bowers Jr, MD

Dr. Gordon Bowers Jr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Alexandria, LA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 63 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Rapides Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Bowers Jr works at Womens Health Care Obgyn Practice in Alexandria, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.