Overview of Dr. Gordon Brody, MD

Dr. Gordon Brody, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Redwood City, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Duke U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with CPMC Van Ness Campus and Sequoia Hospital.



Dr. Brody works at Sports Orthopedic And Rehabilitation Medicine Associates in Redwood City, CA with other offices in San Jose, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Dupuytren's Contracture and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.