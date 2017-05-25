See All Hand Surgeons in Redwood City, CA
Dr. Gordon Brody, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Gordon Brody, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
2.4 (12)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Gordon Brody, MD

Dr. Gordon Brody, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Redwood City, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Duke U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with CPMC Van Ness Campus and Sequoia Hospital.

Dr. Brody works at Sports Orthopedic And Rehabilitation Medicine Associates in Redwood City, CA with other offices in San Jose, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Dupuytren's Contracture and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Brody's Office Locations

  1. 1
    SOAR Redwood City
    500 Arguello St Ste 100, Redwood City, CA 94063 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 851-4900
  2. 2
    SOAR Medical Associates
    550 S Winchester Blvd Ste 100, San Jose, CA 95128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 247-4900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CPMC Van Ness Campus
  • Sequoia Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Dupuytren's Contracture
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Dupuytren's Contracture
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Brody?

    May 25, 2017
    Dr.Brody is a FANTASTIC SURGEON AND A PERFECTIONIST. AT HIS EARLY CAREER, HE RECONSTRUCTED MY LEG AND ARM DUE TO A DRUNK DRIVER ACCIDENT.. HE DID BONE AND MUSCLE TRANSPLANT TO MY TIBIA AND RECONSTRUCTED BY ELBOW. EVEN THOUGH IT HAS BEEN OVER 25 YEARS, I STILL CONSIDER HIM THE ''KING'' OF SURGEONS--I HAVE SEEN OTHER RECONSTRUCTIONS--AND MINE WAS PUT BACK TOGETHER BEAUTIFULLY. I WILL ALWAYS HAVE A PLACE IN MY HEART FOR DR. BRODY.
    LISA in Los Banos, CA — May 25, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Gordon Brody, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Gordon Brody, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Brody to family and friends

    Dr. Brody's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Brody

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Gordon Brody, MD.

    About Dr. Gordon Brody, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1275563561
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of California-San Francisco
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Hospital for Special Surgery
    Residency
    Internship
    • New York Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Duke U, School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gordon Brody, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brody is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brody has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brody has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Brody has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Dupuytren's Contracture and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brody on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Brody. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brody.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brody, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brody appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Gordon Brody, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.