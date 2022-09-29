Dr. Gordon Byrnes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Byrnes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gordon Byrnes, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gordon Byrnes, MD
Dr. Gordon Byrnes, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Manassas, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Inova Fair Oaks Hospital.
Dr. Byrnes works at
Dr. Byrnes' Office Locations
-
1
The Retina Group of Washington10530 Linden Lake Plz Ste 200, Manassas, VA 20109 Directions (703) 257-9270
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Byrnes?
I highly recommend Dr. Gordon Byrnes at the Retina Group of Washington. The entire staff from the front desk to the Technicians is very courteous and professional. Wait times are more than reasonable. Large floaters appeared in both eyes after laser cataract surgery, apparently a common side effect. He said the procedure needed to remove the floaters, a Vitrectomy, is fairly simple and takes about 10 minutes. All floaters were gone after the surgery on my left eye, will schedule the right eye later. He also diagnosed the discomfort I had been having in both eyes for several years as Dry Eye and recommended an over-the-counter eye drop. The discomfort was gone almost immediately. I applied the drops for a few days and now only need to apply if/when the discomfort returns. This has really made a big difference as it removed what had become a daily annoyance or distraction.
About Dr. Gordon Byrnes, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1295709699
Education & Certifications
- Willis Eye Hospital
- National Naval Med Center
- Naval Hospital|Naval Hospital Pensacola
- UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Byrnes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Byrnes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Byrnes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Byrnes works at
Dr. Byrnes has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear and Progressive High Myopia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Byrnes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
69 patients have reviewed Dr. Byrnes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Byrnes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Byrnes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Byrnes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.