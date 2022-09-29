Overview of Dr. Gordon Byrnes, MD

Dr. Gordon Byrnes, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Manassas, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Inova Fair Oaks Hospital.



Dr. Byrnes works at The Retina Group Of Washington in Manassas, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear and Progressive High Myopia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.