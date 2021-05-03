Dr. Gordon Cash, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cash is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gordon Cash, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gordon Cash, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Athens-Limestone Hospital, Huntsville Hospital and Marshall Medical Center South.
Locations
Heart Center Inc930 Franklin St SE, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 539-4080
Hospital Affiliations
- Athens-Limestone Hospital
- Huntsville Hospital
- Marshall Medical Center South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Patient, knowledgeable, thorough.
About Dr. Gordon Cash, MD
- Cardiology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1306816145
Education & Certifications
- Emory University Affil Hosps
- Med U Sc Hosp
- Emory University
- Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology, Cardiology and Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Cash has seen patients for Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cash on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Cash. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cash.
