Dr. Gordon Fraser, DMD

Dentistry
4.6 (324)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Gordon Fraser, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Conyers, GA. They specialize in Dentistry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from 1996|Temple University Dept. of Periodontics.

Dr. Fraser works at Conyers Denture and Implant Center in Conyers, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Conyers Denture and Implant Center
    1916 Iris Dr Sw, Conyers, GA 30094 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 246-2757

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bone Grafting
Bone Loss
Broken Tooth
Bone Grafting
Bone Loss
Broken Tooth

Bone Grafting Chevron Icon
Bone Loss Chevron Icon
Broken Tooth Chevron Icon
Cavity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cavity
Chipped Tooth Chevron Icon
Clicking of Temporomandibular Joint Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Procedure Chevron Icon
Dental Cleaning Chevron Icon
Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dental Examination Chevron Icon
Dental Hygiene Services Chevron Icon
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Dental Prophylaxis Chevron Icon
Dental X-Ray Chevron Icon
Denture Repair Chevron Icon
Dentures Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dentures
Edentulism Chevron Icon
Excision Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Excision
Fluoride Treatment Chevron Icon
Fluoride Varnish Chevron Icon
Full Mouth Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Gingival Fibromatosis - Dental Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Gingivitis Chevron Icon
Grinding of Teeth Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Treatment Chevron Icon
Gum Graft Surgery Chevron Icon
Gum Surgery Chevron Icon
Gummy Smile (Oversized Gingiva) Chevron Icon
i-CAT® 3D Dental Imaging Chevron Icon
Laser Assisted New Attachment Procedure (LANAP®) Chevron Icon
Limited Gum Surgery Chevron Icon
Loose Teeth Chevron Icon
Lower Dentures Chevron Icon
Non-Surgical Gum Treatment Chevron Icon
Pediatric Dental Exam Chevron Icon
Periodontal Exam Chevron Icon
Pocket Depth Measurement Chevron Icon
Simple Tooth Extractions Chevron Icon
Teeth Extraction Chevron Icon
Teeth Polishing Chevron Icon
Teeth Scaling Chevron Icon
Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
Teething Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Teething
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Tooth Damage Chevron Icon
Tooth Decay Chevron Icon
Tooth Decay Caused by Acid Attack Chevron Icon
Tooth Loss Chevron Icon
Toothache Chevron Icon
Upper Dentures Chevron Icon
    • Ameritas
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna
    • Delta Dental
    • DenteMax
    • Guardian
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 324 ratings
    Patient Ratings (324)
    5 Star
    (261)
    4 Star
    (32)
    3 Star
    (13)
    2 Star
    (5)
    1 Star
    (13)
    About Dr. Gordon Fraser, DMD

    Specialties
    • Dentistry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1306034871
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Temple Dental Sch|United States Air Force
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • 1996|Temple University Dept. of Periodontics
    Medical Education

