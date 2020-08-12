Dr. Gordon Fraser, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fraser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gordon Fraser, DMD
Overview
Dr. Gordon Fraser, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Conyers, GA. They specialize in Dentistry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from 1996|Temple University Dept. of Periodontics.
Dr. Fraser works at
Locations
Conyers Denture and Implant Center1916 Iris Dr Sw, Conyers, GA 30094 Directions (770) 246-2757
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been under the care of Dr. Fraser for about a year now. Since my initial visit to this day, I only have good things to say about his practice and staff. This is a nice small clean office with a friendly staff who show so much love, care and attentiveness to their patients. His receptionist Gina I believe is her name is so sweet, well spoken, friendly and courteous. Making an appointment and being able to be seen asap has always been easy with no hassle. I'm very appreciative and grateful for always being able to be seen by appointments or walk-in especially when I'm in severe pain and treatment is needed. I'm very thankful and grateful to be under the care of Dr. Fraser and at times Dr. Patel. Their are very attentive , they make you feel very comfortable to where you are able to asked questions and would provide explanations /answers in detail to your understanding. Evaluations and treatment plans are always explained in detail by both Doctors, Ms. Jennifer(billing) and
About Dr. Gordon Fraser, DMD
- Dentistry
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1306034871
Education & Certifications
- Temple Dental Sch|United States Air Force
- 1996|Temple University Dept. of Periodontics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fraser has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fraser accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fraser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fraser works at
Dr. Fraser speaks Spanish.
324 patients have reviewed Dr. Fraser. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fraser.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fraser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fraser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.