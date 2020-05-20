Overview

Dr. Gordon Fried, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in East Stroudsburg, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Pocono, Saint Luke's Hospital Monroe, St. Luke’s Anderson Campus and Wayne Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Fried works at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Pocono in East Stroudsburg, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Heart Disease, Primary Pulmonary Hypertension and Pulmonary Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.