Overview of Dr. Gordon Gluckman, MD

Dr. Gordon Gluckman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Des Plaines, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital, AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates and Northwest Community Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.